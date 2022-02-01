Snap Inc. [SNAP] stock Downgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $36

Snap Inc. [NYSE: SNAP] gained 7.49% on the last trading session, reaching $30.42 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Snap Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

Snap Inc. represents 1.58 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.56 billion with the latest information. SNAP stock price has been found in the range of $28.13 to $30.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.32M shares, SNAP reached a trading volume of 28083329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snap Inc. [SNAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $65.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Snap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $75 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Snap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $65, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SNAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

Trading performance analysis for SNAP stock

Snap Inc. [SNAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, SNAP shares dropped by -35.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.99 for Snap Inc. [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.29, while it was recorded at 29.96 for the last single week of trading, and 60.55 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snap Inc. [SNAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.39 and a Gross Margin at +50.25. Snap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.69.

Return on Total Capital for SNAP is now -22.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snap Inc. [SNAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.99. Additionally, SNAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snap Inc. [SNAP] managed to generate an average of -$244,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Snap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snap Inc. [SNAP]

There are presently around $27,148 million, or 67.50% of SNAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 139,693,902, which is approximately -1.101% of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,651,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in SNAP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.89 billion in SNAP stock with ownership of nearly 28.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in Snap Inc. [NYSE:SNAP] by around 99,037,304 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 38,544,007 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 754,851,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 892,432,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNAP stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,883,231 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,965,988 shares during the same period.