Seaport Research Partners lifts International Paper Company [IP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] gained 2.27% on the last trading session, reaching $48.25 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2022 that International Paper: Circular Economy Leader Sets Production Record at Spanish Recycled Containerboard Mill.

BRUSSELS and MADRID, January 31, 2022 /3BL Media/ – International Paper (IP), one of the world’s leading producers of renewable fiber-based packaging and absorbent pulp solutions, achieved a major production milestone at its Madrid Mill in Fuenlabrada, Spain. In the last quarter of 2021, the state-of-the-art mill reached a total production volume of one million tonnes of sustainably made high-performance light-weight recycled containerboard since the completion of the conversion investment in August 2018.

International Paper Company represents 392.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.37 billion with the latest information. IP stock price has been found in the range of $46.66 to $48.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 6783972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $51.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $160 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $55, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57.

Trading performance analysis for IP stock

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.20, while it was recorded at 47.37 for the last single week of trading, and 55.36 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94.

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

International Paper Company [IP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $15,678 million, or 86.00% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,714,619, which is approximately 0.465% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,883,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in IP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.58 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly 0.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 33,644,905 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 18,303,189 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 280,348,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,296,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,527,087 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 2,210,436 shares during the same period.