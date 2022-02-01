Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Stock trading around $58.18 per share: What’s Next?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] jumped around 1.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $58.18 at the close of the session, up 1.96%. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Roblox to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15, 2022.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of January 2022, after market close on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The company will also conduct a conference call on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

Roblox Corporation stock is now -43.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RBLX Stock saw the intraday high of $59.90 and lowest of $53.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 141.60, which means current price is +8.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.30M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 30457823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $111.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $150, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 6.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 53.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has RBLX stock performed recently?

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.60. With this latest performance, RBLX shares dropped by -40.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.42% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.74 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.40, while it was recorded at 62.86 for the last single week of trading, and 86.44 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $14,152 million, or 87.10% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 38,590,461, which is approximately 105.953% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C., holding 26,401,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.18 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 38.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 65,045,535 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 36,780,003 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 141,419,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,245,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,650,651 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 7,079,851 shares during the same period.