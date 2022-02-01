RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Stock trading around $2.98 per share: What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] price plunged by -2.61 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on December 8, 2021 that RLX Technology Announces US$500 Million Share Repurchase Program.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$500 million of its shares over a period until December 31, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.

A sum of 11342134 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.43M shares. RLX Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $3.12 and dropped to a low of $2.835 until finishing in the latest session at $2.98.

The one-year RLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.56. The average equity rating for RLX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $10.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on RLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

RLX Stock Performance Analysis:

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.29. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by -21.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.54 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RLX Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.35.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 0.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.51. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of -$25,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

RLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc. go to 14.37%.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $636 million, or 30.30% of RLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: SC CHINA HOLDING LTD with ownership of 38,314,865, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,207,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.1 million in RLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $72.55 million in RLX stock with ownership of nearly 219.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLX Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 149,644,107 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 26,558,398 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 37,075,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,278,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,806,895 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 17,327,663 shares during the same period.