RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] – find out why.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: GWB] loss -1.59% or -0.5 points to close at $30.88 with a heavy trading volume of 14913294 shares. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ending on December 31, 2021.

Highlights for the Quarter Ending on December 31, 2021 (all quarterly comparisons in this document refer to the quarter ending on September 30, 2021, except as noted).

Net income of $39.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, down from $51.9 million, or $0.93 per diluted share.

It opened the trading session at $31.10, the shares rose to $31.39 and dropped to $30.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GWB points out that the company has recorded 1.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 419.64K shares, GWB reached to a volume of 14913294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWB shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Great Western Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Great Western Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on GWB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Western Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for GWB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.00.

Trading performance analysis for GWB stock

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, GWB shares dropped by -8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.15, while it was recorded at 32.11 for the last single week of trading, and 32.98 for the last 200 days.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.85. Great Western Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.96.

Return on Total Capital for GWB is now 16.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.59. Additionally, GWB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.49.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GWB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Great Western Bancorp Inc. go to 3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]

There are presently around $1,671 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,040,405, which is approximately -0.934% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,927,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.0 million in GWB stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $136.15 million in GWB stock with ownership of nearly -6.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Western Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Great Western Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:GWB] by around 5,929,796 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 7,042,405 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 40,290,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,263,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWB stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,073,210 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,397,995 shares during the same period.