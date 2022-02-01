QuantumScape Corporation [QS] moved up 15.74: Why It’s Important

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] jumped around 2.27 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.69 at the close of the session, up 15.74%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that QuantumScape Data Shows Industry-First 15-minute Fast Charging for Hundreds of Consecutive Cycles.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today released data showing its battery cells have completed 400 consecutive 15-minute fast-charging (4C) cycles from 10% to 80% of the cell’s capacity while retaining well above 80% of the initial energy – a first for this type of battery technology. QuantumScape conducted the tests on commercially relevant sized single-layer prototype battery cells at multiple temperatures (25 °C and 45 °C), 3.4 atmospheres of pressure and 100% depth of discharge.

Internal combustion engine vehicles can be refueled in about 5 minutes, whereas today’s leading lithium-ion electric vehicle (EV) batteries typically need around 30 minutes to fast charge from 10% to 80% capacity at a rate that doesn’t reduce the battery’s lifetime. This longer charge time prevents EVs from providing the same user experience as internal combustion engine vehicles. If QuantumScape can successfully deliver today’s demonstrated capability into the marketplace, the time difference between recharging EVs and refueling their combustion-engine counterparts will be only several minutes, which could help enable broader EV adoption.

QuantumScape Corporation stock is now -24.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QS Stock saw the intraday high of $16.77 and lowest of $14.597 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.97, which means current price is +24.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.84M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 10580206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $27.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -27.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.96 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.28, while it was recorded at 15.20 for the last single week of trading, and 25.72 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $1,153 million, or 32.50% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,109,972, which is approximately 29.204% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,827,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.87 million in QS stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $76.93 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly -10.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 23,545,066 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 7,277,073 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 49,161,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,983,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,523,517 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,237,177 shares during the same period.