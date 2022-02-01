Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] is -25.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Provention Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVB] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.29 during the day while it closed the day at $4.16. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Provention Bio Resubmitting Biologics License Application for Delay of Clinical Type 1 Diabetes in At-Risk Individuals Following Type B Meeting with the FDA.

– Company to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, January 28th at 8:00 AM ET -.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced its intent to resubmit the teplizumab Biologics License Application (BLA) for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals following its Type B pre-BLA resubmission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Provention Bio Inc. stock has also gained 6.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRVB stock has declined by -33.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.47% and lost -25.98% year-on date.

The market cap for PRVB stock reached $215.49 million, with 63.38 million shares outstanding and 52.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 656.56K shares, PRVB reached a trading volume of 12015746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRVB shares is $15.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Provention Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink dropped their target price from $26 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Provention Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $25, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on PRVB stock. On June 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PRVB shares from 20 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Provention Bio Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 307.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

PRVB stock trade performance evaluation

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, PRVB shares dropped by -25.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.70 for Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 6.62 for the last 200 days.

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PRVB is now -102.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.71. Additionally, PRVB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.64.

Provention Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $93 million, or 36.50% of PRVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRVB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,490,726, which is approximately -1.241% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P., holding 4,195,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.45 million in PRVB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.06 million in PRVB stock with ownership of nearly 0.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Provention Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Provention Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRVB] by around 3,928,694 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,952,491 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 13,443,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,324,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRVB stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,975 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,869,188 shares during the same period.