People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] Is Currently -1.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.83%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that People’s United Bank Provides Mortgage Financing for Atlantis Management Group.

People’s United Bank, N.A. (NASDAQ: PBCT), announced that it served as Lead Arranger and Administrative agent for a credit facility for Atlantis Management Group, a Mt. Vernon, New York headquartered motor fuel distributor and owner and operator of a large network of gasoline service stations, quick serve restaurants and convenience store sites. The facility will be used to support the continued growth of the company, including the funding of new acquisitions.

“We are thrilled to continue and expand our longstanding relationship with Atlantis to provide them with additional capital and expertise in support of their efforts to expand their company,” said Kevin Dolan, SVP, Commercial Banking, People’s United Bank. Added Ken Jamison, SVP of Loan Syndications at People’s United: “Companies demand a lending partner who can deliver flexible, industry-focused solutions and a personalized approach to service, and we look forward to supporting future growth plans for Atlantis Management.”.

Over the last 12 months, PBCT stock rose by 41.15%. The one-year People’s United Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.44.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.13 billion, with 421.40 million shares outstanding and 419.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, PBCT stock reached a trading volume of 6918020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]:

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for People’s United Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for People’s United Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PBCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for People’s United Financial Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBCT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.52.

PBCT Stock Performance Analysis:

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, PBCT shares gained by 9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.47, while it was recorded at 19.27 for the last single week of trading, and 17.65 for the last 200 days.

PBCT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for People’s United Financial Inc. go to 10.74%.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,054 million, or 74.40% of PBCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBCT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 55,337,678, which is approximately 15.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,073,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $925.47 million in PBCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $687.5 million in PBCT stock with ownership of nearly -0.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

238 institutional holders increased their position in People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT] by around 32,514,472 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 27,020,363 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 248,418,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,952,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBCT stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,887,014 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 9,103,585 shares during the same period.