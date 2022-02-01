Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is -6.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] price surged by 0.84 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on January 31, 2022 that More Than 1,000 Global Organizations Migrate to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Using Oracle Cloud Lift Services.

Ingersoll Rand, Volvo Group, Medica, Bangkok Commercial Asset Management, and Unimed Porto Alegre migrated complex workloads from on-premises to OCI with Oracle Cloud Lift Services.

Oracle partners, including Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, and Syntax leverage Oracle Cloud Lift Services to accelerate customer migration to OCI.

A sum of 10475856 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.92M shares. Oracle Corporation shares reached a high of $81.64 and dropped to a low of $80.12 until finishing in the latest session at $81.16.

The one-year ORCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.38. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $101.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $120, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ORCL stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 80 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 58.29.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.57, while it was recorded at 80.42 for the last single week of trading, and 87.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corporation Fundamentals:

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 9.64%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92,822 million, or 43.60% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,899,404, which is approximately -9.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,360,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.45 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.6 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -6.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 838 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 28,487,865 shares. Additionally, 1,020 investors decreased positions by around 115,794,577 shares, while 370 investors held positions by with 1,009,077,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,153,359,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,296,794 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,953,446 shares during the same period.