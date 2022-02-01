Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Revenue clocked in at $1.20 billion, down -34.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] gained 13.00% on the last trading session, reaching $93.70 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Novavax Submits Request to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine.

– NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated overall efficacy of ~90% in PREVENT-19 clinical trial conducted during the emergence of variant strains.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has submitted a request to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate for immunization of individuals 18 year of age and older against SARS-CoV-2.

Novavax Inc. represents 75.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.23 billion with the latest information. NVAX stock price has been found in the range of $85.0606 to $94.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 10365047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $250.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $285 to $161. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock. On August 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVAX shares from 132 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 12.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.91. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -39.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.96, while it was recorded at 81.19 for the last single week of trading, and 183.48 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.05. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.94.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -65.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$528,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $3,113 million, or 50.30% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,796,998, which is approximately 1.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,926,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.53 million in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $173.95 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly -18.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

258 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,463,665 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 8,154,361 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 22,919,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,537,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,072,771 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,056,917 shares during the same period.