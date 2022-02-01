Newmont Corporation [NEM] is -1.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] jumped around 1.31 points on Monday, while shares priced at $61.17 at the close of the session, up 2.19%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Newmont Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will report full year and fourth quarter 2021 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Newmont Corporation stock is now -1.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEM Stock saw the intraday high of $61.31 and lowest of $59.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.31, which means current price is +5.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.86M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 9421065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]?

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC dropped their target price from $81 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 34.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has NEM stock performed recently?

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.86, while it was recorded at 61.33 for the last single week of trading, and 60.82 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Newmont Corporation [NEM]

There are presently around $37,175 million, or 80.70% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92,169,488, which is approximately 0.447% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,670,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 billion in NEM stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.38 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 6.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 513 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 31,898,572 shares. Additionally, 474 investors decreased positions by around 33,731,873 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 555,402,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,033,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,011,129 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 4,272,402 shares during the same period.