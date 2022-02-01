Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] moved up 8.90: Why It’s Important

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] traded at a high on 01/31/22, posting a 8.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.67. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Nano Dimension’s Approximated Revenues: 4th Quarter and Full Year 2021: $7M and $10M; 255% Increase Over Q4/2020 and 420% Increase Over Q3/2021; 194% Increase Over Full Year 2020;.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), today announced a preview of its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31st, 2021 and full year ended December 31, 2021.

On a preliminary basis, Nano Dimension reported unaudited approximated consolidated revenues of $7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $10 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021. Unaudited consolidated cash and deposits balances as of the same date were approximately $1,355,000,000.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8520912 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nano Dimension Ltd. stands at 8.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.84%.

The market cap for NNDM stock reached $877.97 million, with 239.23 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 8520912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 179.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.54. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.90 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$557,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 95.60 and a Current Ratio set at 95.90.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $164 million, or 21.30% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,876,620, which is approximately 5.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,950,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.68 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.55 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 2.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 3,344,998 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 9,230,380 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 36,184,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,759,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 612,885 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,619,859 shares during the same period.