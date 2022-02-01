Market cap of Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] reaches 115.03M – now what?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] closed the trading session at $0.20 on 01/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.19, while the highest price level was $0.207. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Farmmi Reports Record Company Revenue and Gross Profit for Fiscal Year 2021.

39% Increase in Revenue in Fiscal Year 2021 Compared to Fiscal Year 2020 .

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

10% Expansion in Gross Profit Fiscal Year 2021 Compared to Fiscal Year 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.89 percent and weekly performance of -1.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.60M shares, FAMI reached to a volume of 50174807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

FAMI stock trade performance evaluation

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.42 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2377, while it was recorded at 0.2008 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3783 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.26 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36.

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.50.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,027,553, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.36% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 197,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $24000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 1,648,278 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,433,638 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,301,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,780,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,647,278 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,368,652 shares during the same period.