Market cap of Cloudflare Inc. [NET] reaches 29.60B – now what?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] price surged by 14.52 percent to reach at $12.22. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Cloudflare Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (888) 330-2022 from the United States or (646) 960-0690 internationally with conference ID 9501812.

A sum of 6731034 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.64M shares. Cloudflare Inc. shares reached a high of $96.47 and dropped to a low of $86.47 until finishing in the latest session at $96.40.

The one-year NET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.53. The average equity rating for NET stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $170.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $205 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $113, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on NET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 9.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91.

NET Stock Performance Analysis:

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, NET shares dropped by -27.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.19, while it was recorded at 85.15 for the last single week of trading, and 123.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cloudflare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.63 and a Gross Margin at +76.56. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.69.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -11.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.43. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] managed to generate an average of -$66,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,407 million, or 87.40% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,002,733, which is approximately 1.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 28,372,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in NET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.35 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly -2.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

331 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 21,513,557 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 20,156,297 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 176,993,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,662,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,556,029 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 919,940 shares during the same period.