Market cap of Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] reaches 2.20B – now what?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] slipped around -0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.81 at the close of the session, down -2.01%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Centennial Resource Development Announces Closing of Non-Core Asset Divestiture.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced it has closed the previously announced sale of non-core assets to affiliates of Henry Resources, LLC and Pickering Energy Partners, LP for a cash purchase price of $101 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. The properties sold include approximately 6,200 net leasehold acres and related assets located on the southernmost portion of the Company’s Reeves County, Texas position.

“We are pleased to have closed this transaction and plan to utilize the proceeds to reduce borrowings on the Company’s revolver,” said Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer. “This divestiture enhances our financial flexibility as we head into next year.”.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock is now 30.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDEV Stock saw the intraday high of $7.96 and lowest of $7.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.59, which means current price is +29.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.20M shares, CDEV reached a trading volume of 8085175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDEV shares is $8.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centennial Resource Development Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDEV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CDEV stock performed recently?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, CDEV shares gained by 29.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.38 for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 7.98 for the last single week of trading, and 6.05 for the last 200 days.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

There are presently around $1,696 million, or 73.80% of CDEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDEV stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 83,459,210, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 16,423,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.9 million in CDEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $101.58 million in CDEV stock with ownership of nearly -2.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV] by around 24,427,127 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 18,351,579 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 170,049,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,828,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDEV stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,257,071 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,894,720 shares during the same period.