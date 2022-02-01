Market cap of Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] reaches 21.56B – now what?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] loss -0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $18.97 price per share at the time. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Holland America Line Celebrates Naming of Rotterdam with Ceremony in Namesake City and Special Seven-Day Voyage.

– Holland America Line’s newest ship Rotterdam is set to get the royal treatment at a naming ceremony in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, May 30, 2022. Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be the ship’s godmother, carrying on a Dutch royal tradition that began in the 1920s.

Carnival Corporation & plc represents 1.13 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.56 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $18.28 to $19.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.03M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 50094337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $34 to $24.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on CCL stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CCL shares from 30 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.00, while it was recorded at 19.66 for the last single week of trading, and 23.71 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $9,752 million, or 53.40% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,207,041, which is approximately 0.409% of the company’s market cap and around 8.99% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $964.26 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $940.72 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 39,671,534 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 38,433,608 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 435,994,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,100,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,157,531 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 7,808,812 shares during the same period.