Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 145.43M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] traded at a high on 01/31/22, posting a 3.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.58. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSE American.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company, announced that on January 14, 2022 it received a letter from the NYSE American(the “Exchange”) in response to the Company’s request for an extension of the date by which the Company is to file outstanding financial reports.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Company is not in compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide(the “Company Guide”) given the Company failed to timely file (the “Filing Delinquency”) the following reports (collectively, the “Delayed Reports”): (i) Form 10-K for the 9-month transition period ended December 31, 2020; (ii) Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021; (iii) Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021; and (iv) Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021. The Filing Delinquency will be cured via the filing of the Delayed Reports.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16289719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Camber Energy Inc. stands at 12.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.38%.

The market cap for CEI stock reached $145.43 million, with 250.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.88M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 16289719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 530.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -34.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.12 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9363, while it was recorded at 0.5845 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9456 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.94 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.25.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -195.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -335.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $5 million, or 3.37% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,083,257, which is approximately 241.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 533,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 209.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 5,468,727 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 623,416 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,049,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,141,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 955,903 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 417,045 shares during the same period.