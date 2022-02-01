Market cap of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] reaches 4.13B – now what?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] closed the trading session at $65.13 on 01/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.08, while the highest price level was $65.90. The company report on January 31, 2022 that The Kim Kardashian Effect: Celebrity Influencers Driving Plant Based Foods Megatrend as CEO’s of BYND, OGGFF, TTCF and OTLY Scaling Growth with Disruptive Innovation and Market Expansion.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF), and Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY).

Kim Kardashian and major celebrity influencers are sending the plant-based food market into overdrive as they (and their hundreds of millions of followers), shift to a plant-based diet. Legendary venture capitalist and early Coinbase investor Garry Tan is also investing in the plant-based dairy alternative space which he sees as a $900 billion market opportunity. Plant-based food brands are driving explosive revenue growth and emerging as a generational megatrend opportunity for the 2020’s and decades beyond. Wall Street Reporter highlights leaders in plant-based food brands:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.05 percent and weekly performance of 4.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, BYND reached to a volume of 7290903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $71.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on BYND stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 70 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.99.

BYND stock trade performance evaluation

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.22. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.17, while it was recorded at 59.92 for the last single week of trading, and 107.26 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,096 million, or 60.90% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,471,482, which is approximately -1.026% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,991,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.21 million in BYND stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $151.64 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 101.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,398,206 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 2,984,577 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 26,688,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,071,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,094,414 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,239,771 shares during the same period.