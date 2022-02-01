Market Analysts see The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] traded at a high on 01/31/22, posting a 0.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.54. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Primis Launches Industry-Leading AMP Video Player.

New Solution for Publishers who Favor AMP Framework Offers New Monetization Opportunities.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers and founders of Sellers.guide (a part of Universal McCann and Interpublic Group), today announced the official launch of its new AMP (Accelerated Mobile Page) video player. The new unit follows the AMP framework for being very lightweight for super fast loads, often resulting in higher conversion rates and more traffic for publishers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7860300 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at 4.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.93%.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $13.39 billion, with 393.50 million shares outstanding and 392.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 7860300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $40.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $27 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $40, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IPG stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 33 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IPG stock performed recently?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.09 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.11, while it was recorded at 35.01 for the last single week of trading, and 35.19 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.06 and a Gross Margin at +11.71. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 12.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.78. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $6,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 17.40%.

Insider trade positions for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $14,083 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,521,227, which is approximately 0.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 42,594,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.41 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly 1.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 31,821,545 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 32,828,981 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 335,546,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,197,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,340,902 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,903,365 shares during the same period.