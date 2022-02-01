Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] fell -3.18% so far this year. What now?

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE: LEG] gained 3.18% or 1.23 points to close at $39.85 with a heavy trading volume of 7315192 shares. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Leggett & Platt Announces 4Q 2021 Earnings Call.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), a diversified manufacturer of engineered products serving several major markets, will release fourth quarter earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 after the market closes, and hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results, annual guidance, market conditions and related matters on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett & Platt’s website at www.leggett.com. Dial in information: 201-689-8341, no passcode required. The earnings release and slides containing summary financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website on February 7 shortly after the market closes. The audio replay of the webcast and transcript will be available on our website after completion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.

It opened the trading session at $38.52, the shares rose to $40.01 and dropped to $38.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LEG points out that the company has recorded -17.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, LEG reached to a volume of 7315192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEG shares is $51.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $46 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Leggett & Platt Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on LEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leggett & Platt Incorporated is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

Trading performance analysis for LEG stock

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, LEG shares dropped by -2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.94, while it was recorded at 39.00 for the last single week of trading, and 47.17 for the last 200 days.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.51 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.78.

Return on Total Capital for LEG is now 11.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.56. Additionally, LEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] managed to generate an average of $12,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leggett & Platt Incorporated go to 5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]

There are presently around $3,686 million, or 74.40% of LEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,118,962, which is approximately 0.559% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,836,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $457.12 million in LEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $420.97 million in LEG stock with ownership of nearly -0.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leggett & Platt Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE:LEG] by around 5,160,270 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 6,707,689 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 83,574,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,442,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,056,765 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,268,242 shares during the same period.