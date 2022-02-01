KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] surged by $1.19 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $34.82. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today reported preliminary financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and provided its outlook for the three months ending March 31, 2022.

Juniper Networks Inc. stock has also gained 7.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNPR stock has inclined by 17.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.31% and lost -2.49% year-on date.

The market cap for JNPR stock reached $10.59 billion, with 324.00 million shares outstanding and 321.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 11482786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $34.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $22 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $42, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on JNPR stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JNPR shares from 26 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

JNPR stock trade performance evaluation

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.40, while it was recorded at 32.57 for the last single week of trading, and 29.37 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.09 and a Gross Margin at +57.86. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 9.35%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,224 million, or 96.00% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 45,877,993, which is approximately -1.737% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,068,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 24,460,969 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 24,490,715 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 255,063,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,015,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,734,440 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,839,391 shares during the same period.