Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] moved up 0.29: Why It’s Important

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.72%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Johnson & Johnson Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Results.

– 2021 Fourth-Quarter Sales of $24.8 Billion reflecting growth of 10.4%, operational sales growth of 11.6%*, and adjusted operational sales growth of 12.3%*.

– 2021 Full-Year Sales of $93.8 Billion reflecting growth of 13.6%, operational sales growth of 12.2%*, and adjusted operational sales growth of 12.8%*.

Over the last 12 months, JNJ stock rose by 5.89%. The one-year Johnson & Johnson stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.59. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $450.40 billion, with 2.63 billion shares outstanding and 2.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.91M shares, JNJ stock reached a trading volume of 7980670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $186.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $192 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $187, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 38.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.72. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.86, while it was recorded at 170.14 for the last single week of trading, and 167.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.18 and a Gross Margin at +73.17. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.26.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

JNJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 6.83%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $308,233 million, or 70.10% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 233,479,175, which is approximately 0.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 195,038,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.51 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.43 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,680 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 58,727,046 shares. Additionally, 1,425 investors decreased positions by around 41,680,681 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 1,693,836,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,794,244,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,030,322 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,684,283 shares during the same period.