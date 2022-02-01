Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN] is -24.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [NASDAQ: IINN] gained 36.52% on the last trading session, reaching $3.14 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Inspira Technologies Signs a Strategic Agreement in the U.S. to Target $212 Million for Inspira Over a 7-Year Period, Subject to Regulatory Approvals.

The agreement is with U.S. based Glo-Med Networks for the potential deployment of 2,121 ART Systems in 6 U.S. States.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the “Company” or “Inspira Technologies”), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced today that it has signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks Inc. (“Glo-Med”), for distribution across 6 states in the United States (Texas, New Jersey, New York, Florida, North Carlina and South Carolina).

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. represents 7.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.77 million with the latest information. IINN stock price has been found in the range of $2.66 to $3.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, IINN reached a trading volume of 72733879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IINN shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IINN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

Trading performance analysis for IINN stock

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.19. With this latest performance, IINN shares dropped by -34.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.06% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IINN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Additionally, IINN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 491.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 216.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN] managed to generate an average of -$602,333 per employee.Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.50% of IINN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IINN stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 102,553, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 33.82% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 92,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in IINN stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $76000.0 in IINN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [NASDAQ:IINN] by around 268,797 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IINN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 268,797 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.