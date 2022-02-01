Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] Revenue clocked in at $-9.23 million, down -36.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.91%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Innoviz LiDAR Pilot Launched to Enhance Twinner Vehicle Inspection Scanning Capabilities.

Twinner Digital Twinn® solution for auto manufacturers and fleet owners tests InnovizOne LiDAR.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Innoviz Technologies (Nasdaq: INVZ), a leading provider of high performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced its collaboration with Twinner, a German-based vehicle scanner provider for remarketing and inspection purposes within the automotive industry, to enhance the capabilities of its sophisticated car scanner. Twinner is testing InnovizOne LiDAR with its Digital Twinn® platform to provide a high-quality 360-degree view of the vehicle in order to better assess, inspect and evaluate a vehicle’s condition.

Over the last 12 months, INVZ stock dropped by -69.51%. The one-year Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.22. The average equity rating for INVZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $504.80 million, with 149.77 million shares outstanding and 79.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, INVZ stock reached a trading volume of 6789345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

INVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.91. With this latest performance, INVZ shares dropped by -36.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.92 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for INVZ is now -0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] managed to generate an average of -$3,656 per employee.Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.90 and a Current Ratio set at 17.20.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $87 million, or 16.50% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: ANTARA CAPITAL LP with ownership of 7,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.60% of the total institutional ownership; MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 1,906,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.13 million in INVZ stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $6.73 million in INVZ stock with ownership of nearly -10% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:INVZ] by around 5,438,702 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 4,670,839 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 13,089,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,198,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVZ stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,874,333 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,737,110 shares during the same period.