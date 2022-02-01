Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] gain 0.49% so far this year. What now?

Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TWNK] closed the trading session at $20.52 on 01/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.83, while the highest price level was $20.60. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Constellation Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Constellation Energy Corp. (NASD:CEG) will replace The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) in the S&P 500, The Gap will replace Jack in the Box Inc. (NASD:JACK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Jack in the Box will replace Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASD:SPPI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 3. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Exelon Corp. (NASD: EXC) is spinning off Constellation Energy in a transaction expected to be completed on February 2. Post spin-off, Exelon will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. The Gap is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Jack in the Box is more representative of the small-cap market space. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.49 percent and weekly performance of 5.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, TWNK reached to a volume of 43753986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWNK shares is $22.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWNK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hostess Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Hostess Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on TWNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hostess Brands Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWNK in the course of the last twelve months was 19.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

TWNK stock trade performance evaluation

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, TWNK shares gained by 0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.23, while it was recorded at 19.96 for the last single week of trading, and 17.24 for the last 200 days.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.30 and a Gross Margin at +33.65. Hostess Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for TWNK is now 7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.49. Additionally, TWNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] managed to generate an average of $21,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Hostess Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hostess Brands Inc. go to 10.08%.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,130 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,372,411, which is approximately 4.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 10,979,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.11 million in TWNK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $221.73 million in TWNK stock with ownership of nearly -14.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hostess Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TWNK] by around 13,643,762 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 11,497,604 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 128,893,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,034,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWNK stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,936,718 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,508,536 shares during the same period.