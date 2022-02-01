HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] moved up 6.42: Why It’s Important

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.04 during the day while it closed the day at $1.99. The company report on January 12, 2022 that HIVE Blockchain Announces Supplemental Listing of Warrants.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 12, 2022) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has accepted for listing common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) composing the units (“Units”) underlying the 19,170,500 special warrants issued by the Company (“Special Warrants”) pursuant to the terms of the bought-deal private placement announced on November 9, 2021 (the “Offering”). For more information about the Offering, please see the Company’s news release announcing the Offering dated November 9, 2021, and the news release announcing the closing of the Offering dated November 30, 2021, which are available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The TSXV has advised that the Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “HIVE.WT” effective at market open on January 14, 2021.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock has also gained 6.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIVE stock has declined by -43.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.75% and lost -24.62% year-on date.

The market cap for HIVE stock reached $974.36 million, with 381.98 million shares outstanding and 367.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.77M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 10508116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

HIVE stock trade performance evaluation

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, HIVE shares dropped by -24.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.39 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7862, while it was recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9321 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.56 and a Gross Margin at +58.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.78.

Return on Total Capital for HIVE is now 34.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.97. Additionally, HIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] managed to generate an average of $2,959,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62 million, or 10.10% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 21,042,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,029,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.67 million in HIVE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.79 million in HIVE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 31,743,389 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 83,504 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,367,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,194,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,331,501 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 950 shares during the same period.