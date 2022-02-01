Goldman slashes price target on Compass Minerals International Inc. [CMP] – find out why.

Compass Minerals International Inc. [NYSE: CMP] loss -2.23% or -1.22 points to close at $53.40 with a heavy trading volume of 8165942 shares. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Constellation Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

It opened the trading session at $54.17, the shares rose to $54.26 and dropped to $52.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMP points out that the company has recorded -21.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 436.84K shares, CMP reached to a volume of 8165942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compass Minerals International Inc. [CMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMP shares is $65.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Compass Minerals International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $74 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Compass Minerals International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $55, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on CMP stock. On October 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CMP shares from 62 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Minerals International Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for CMP stock

Compass Minerals International Inc. [CMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, CMP shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for Compass Minerals International Inc. [CMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.49, while it was recorded at 53.23 for the last single week of trading, and 63.26 for the last 200 days.

Compass Minerals International Inc. [CMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Minerals International Inc. [CMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.15 and a Gross Margin at +21.77. Compass Minerals International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.13.

Return on Total Capital for CMP is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Minerals International Inc. [CMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 361.96. Additionally, CMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 355.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Minerals International Inc. [CMP] managed to generate an average of $12,852 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Compass Minerals International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Compass Minerals International Inc. [CMP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compass Minerals International Inc. go to 27.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Compass Minerals International Inc. [CMP]

There are presently around $1,672 million, or 90.10% of CMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,754,802, which is approximately -2.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,416,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.59 million in CMP stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $168.96 million in CMP stock with ownership of nearly 5.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compass Minerals International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Minerals International Inc. [NYSE:CMP] by around 3,054,126 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 2,608,887 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 24,945,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,608,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,655,288 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,420,593 shares during the same period.