Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is -4.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] price surged by 2.37 percent to reach at $0.74. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions.

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM]:.

Notification of Sources of DistributionsPursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940.

A sum of 9073170 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.75M shares. Franklin Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $31.99 and dropped to a low of $30.77 until finishing in the latest session at $31.97.

The one-year BEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.88. The average equity rating for BEN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $37.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $45, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on BEN stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BEN shares from 32.50 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.58.

BEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.48, while it was recorded at 31.56 for the last single week of trading, and 32.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Franklin Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.09. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.59.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 11.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.62. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $170,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.

BEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to 3.17%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,943 million, or 45.80% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,561,416, which is approximately 1.168% of the company’s market cap and around 18.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 26,598,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $830.69 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $814.47 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 17,153,636 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 19,462,795 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 185,697,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,314,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,604,673 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,141,998 shares during the same period.