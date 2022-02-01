For NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE], Analyst sees a rise to $85. What next?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $72.50 at the close of the session, down -0.01%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that NextEra Energy Partners, LP fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results available on partnership’s website.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) has posted its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results in a news release available on the partnership’s website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults.

Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Rebecca Kujawa, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners’ website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy Inc. stock is now -22.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEE Stock saw the intraday high of $72.95 and lowest of $69.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.73, which means current price is +3.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 25425553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $93.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $87 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.23. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -21.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.71 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.06, while it was recorded at 74.93 for the last single week of trading, and 81.06 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +27.33. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $108,279 million, or 78.90% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 177,664,729, which is approximately 0.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,402,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.98 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.2 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 2.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,091 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 58,405,893 shares. Additionally, 876 investors decreased positions by around 37,584,113 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 1,397,507,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,493,497,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,859,727 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,305,743 shares during the same period.