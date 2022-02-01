Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $34.83 billion, up 0.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $57.95 on 01/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.66, while the highest price level was $57.995. The company report on January 27, 2022 that ComEd Awards Three Scholarships for DePaul College Prep Students Pursuing Careers in STEM.

In sixth year, program provides financial assistance during high school and college, coaching by ComEd mentors.

ComEd today announced the latest cohort of students to receive support in pursuing careers in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), business, and technology fields. Three students from DePaul College Prep will receive scholarship dollars and mentorship by ComEd engineers as they complete their high school education and look ahead to a postsecondary degree.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.33 percent and weekly performance of 3.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 9495035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $63.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $55 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47.50 to $53, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on EXC stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 40 to 47.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.56 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.11, while it was recorded at 56.51 for the last single week of trading, and 49.62 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,124 million, or 82.10% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,111,011, which is approximately -0.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,010,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $4.14 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 36,815,619 shares. Additionally, 398 investors decreased positions by around 32,651,376 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 717,629,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 787,096,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,956,004 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,789,501 shares during the same period.