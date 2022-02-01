Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Moderna Inc. [MRNA] – find out why.

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.65%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Moderna Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax.

Approval based on a comprehensive submission package including efficacy and safety data approximately six months after second dose.

SPIKEVAX has received approval by regulators in more than 70 countries, including Canada, Japan, the European Union, the UK, Israel.

Over the last 12 months, MRNA stock rose by 7.52%. The one-year Moderna Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.94. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.98 billion, with 404.00 million shares outstanding and 367.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.14M shares, MRNA stock reached a trading volume of 9220125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $272.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $135 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $221, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 15.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -32.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 244.22, while it was recorded at 156.98 for the last single week of trading, and 279.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.99 and a Gross Margin at +95.12. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.99.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now -37.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of -$574,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MRNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,244 million, or 62.20% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,772,079, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,181,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.29 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 38.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 631 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 44,253,939 shares. Additionally, 485 investors decreased positions by around 22,891,980 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 178,941,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,087,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 244 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,232,160 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 1,518,313 shares during the same period.