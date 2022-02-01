Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] is -17.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] gained 9.07% on the last trading session, reaching $4.09 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Desktop Metal Introduces DM HH Stainless Steel, a High-Strength and Hardness Alloy for the Production System.

New Material Enables Mass Production of Wear- and Corrosion-Resistant Components for Oil & Gas, Automotive, Consumer Products, and Medical Devices.

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) today announced it has released DM HH Stainless Steel (DM HH-SS), a custom stainless steel alloy that combines high strength and hardness with corrosion resistance, for additive manufacturing on the Production System™ platform. Customers can now leverage the Production System’s Single Pass Jetting™ (SPJ) technology to produce DM HH-SS components at scale across a range of industries where high strength and hardness are required, including oil & gas, automotive, consumer products, and medical devices. With the addition of this new alloy, the Production System can now print ten qualified metal materials.

Desktop Metal Inc. represents 260.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.19 billion with the latest information. DM stock price has been found in the range of $3.74 to $4.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 7256514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for DM stock

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -19.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 8.72 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

There are presently around $514 million, or 42.20% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 17,496,150, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,024,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.09 million in DM stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $54.03 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly -25.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 30,434,299 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 27,886,798 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 78,720,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,041,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,979,237 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 15,853,962 shares during the same period.