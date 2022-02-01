Corning Incorporated [GLW] Stock trading around $42.04 per share: What’s Next?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.19% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.99%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Corning Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Company delivered another quarter of year-over-year growth, with fourth-quarter core sales of $3.7 billion and core EPS of $0.54; Full-year core sales grew 23%, surpassing $14 billion; full-year core EPS grew 49% to $2.07, with free cash flow nearly doubling to $1.8 billion; Strong year-over-year growth expected to continue in first quarter, with core sales of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion and core EPS of $0.48 to $0.53; Company expects approximately $15 billion in 2022 sales and to improve profitability as negotiated price increases in long-term contracts take effect throughout the year.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results and provided its outlook for first-quarter and full-year 2022.

Over the last 12 months, GLW stock rose by 17.10%. The one-year Corning Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.4. The average equity rating for GLW stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.55 billion, with 852.00 million shares outstanding and 794.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, GLW stock reached a trading volume of 8418069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corning Incorporated [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $46.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $38 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on GLW stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GLW shares from 47 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 37.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

GLW Stock Performance Analysis:

Corning Incorporated [GLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.99. With this latest performance, GLW shares gained by 12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.15 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.61, while it was recorded at 39.85 for the last single week of trading, and 39.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corning Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning Incorporated [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.77. Corning Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

GLW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 22.14%.

Corning Incorporated [GLW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,486 million, or 70.10% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,801,452, which is approximately 0.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,705,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in GLW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.62 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly -18.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corning Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 42,089,457 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 34,138,635 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 505,114,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,342,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,943,358 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,468,560 shares during the same period.