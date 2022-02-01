Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $85

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.14%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Citrix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, CTXS stock dropped by -23.07%. The one-year Citrix Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.2. The average equity rating for CTXS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.13 billion, with 124.52 million shares outstanding and 123.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, CTXS stock reached a trading volume of 14130172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXS shares is $95.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citrix Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citrix Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on CTXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citrix Systems Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTXS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CTXS Stock Performance Analysis:

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14. With this latest performance, CTXS shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.57, while it was recorded at 102.41 for the last single week of trading, and 105.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citrix Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.18 and a Gross Margin at +82.73. Citrix Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for CTXS is now 31.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 106.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,762.70. Additionally, CTXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,719.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] managed to generate an average of $56,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Citrix Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CTXS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citrix Systems Inc. go to 6.50%.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,409 million, or 98.90% of CTXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,939,327, which is approximately -4.143% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,746,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in CTXS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.32 billion in CTXS stock with ownership of nearly -1.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citrix Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS] by around 20,058,623 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 11,091,285 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 86,413,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,563,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,406,568 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 5,816,864 shares during the same period.