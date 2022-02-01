Citigroup slashes price target on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] – find out why.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $23.64 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Enterprise Announces Acquisition of Navitas Midstream.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that its affiliate has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Navitas Midstream Partners, LLC from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus LLC in a debt-free transaction for $3.25 billion in cash consideration. Navitas Midstream provides natural gas gathering, treating and processing services in the core of the Midland Basin of the Permian. Navitas Midstream’s assets include approximately 1,750 miles of pipelines and over 1 billion cubic feet per day of cryogenic natural gas processing capacity with the completion of the Leiker plant, which is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

This acquisition provides Enterprise’s natural gas processing and NGL business with an entry point into the Midland Basin, one of the most economic and prolific crude oil regions in the United States. Drilling activity in the Midland Basin currently represents approximately 20 percent of active onshore drilling rigs in the U.S. The system is anchored by long-term contracts and acreage dedications with a diverse group of over forty independent and publicly owned producers.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. represents 2.18 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.98 billion with the latest information. EPD stock price has been found in the range of $23.42 to $23.8799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 7836428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $28.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $29 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 32.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EPD stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.34, while it was recorded at 24.05 for the last single week of trading, and 23.02 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +19.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.04.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.07. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $525,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $13,856 million, or 27.50% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 60,454,855, which is approximately -7.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 26,548,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $628.14 million in EPD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $609.48 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -16.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 20,350,130 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 57,778,262 shares, while 251 investors held positions by with 507,492,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,621,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,655,894 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,393,338 shares during the same period.