Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock Downgrade by Vertical Research analyst, price target now $57

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] traded at a high on 01/31/2022, posting a 2.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.68. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Carrier Further Strengthens Electric Transport Refrigeration Capabilities through Strategic Alliance with ConMet.

Alliance advances Carrier’s zero-emission transport refrigeration solutions.

Carrier is further expanding its electrification capabilities through a new alliance with ConMet adding wheel-based power generation that captures energy that otherwise would be wasted during braking events. The alliance also advances Carrier’s broader zero-emission transport refrigeration solutions, with the availability of electric options for trailer, truck, and light commercial vehicle customers before the end of 2022, helping address upcoming emissions regulations. ConMet is a leading global manufacturer of wheel hubs, structural plastic, aluminum casting components and advanced transport technologies for the commercial vehicle industry. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is the leading global provider of innovative healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8585556 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carrier Global Corporation stands at 3.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.14%.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $41.00 billion, with 867.60 million shares outstanding and 866.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 8585556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $56, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on CARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 52.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.77, while it was recorded at 46.82 for the last single week of trading, and 51.22 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +29.38. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.42. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $35,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 14.46%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $34,308 million, or 88.10% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,686,511, which is approximately 1.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,571,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.81 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 29.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 521 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 45,378,712 shares. Additionally, 581 investors decreased positions by around 37,144,333 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 656,078,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 738,601,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,341,965 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 6,248,092 shares during the same period.