Canaccord Genuity lifts Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] jumped around 0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.61 at the close of the session, up 4.82%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Uranium Energy Corp to Present at the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (“UEC” or the “Company”) invites investors and shareholders to attend the Company’s presentation at the TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 3:45 PM ET.

Interested investors can register to attend UEC’s live webcast on January 27th via the TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference registration link: https://bit.ly/3mXDFUY.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock is now -22.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UEC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.63 and lowest of $2.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.79, which means current price is +11.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.28M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 7383445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock. On March 14, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UEC shares from 1.75 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00.

How has UEC stock performed recently?

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.12. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -22.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -14.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.13. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$315,187 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Insider trade positions for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

There are presently around $209 million, or 38.10% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,884,297, which is approximately 5.386% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 14,620,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.41 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.49 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 12,544,454 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 10,334,754 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 61,176,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,055,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,634,851 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 953,800 shares during the same period.