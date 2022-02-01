Blackstone Inc. [BX] Stock trading around $131.97 per share: What’s Next?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] gained 6.19% or 7.69 points to close at $131.97 with a heavy trading volume of 8667848 shares. The company report on January 31, 2022 that 4th Consecutive 100% For Blackstone on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

Blackstone has achieved a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI), earning the designation as a “Best Place to Work for LGBT+ Equality” for the fourth year in a row. The HRC Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index was launched in 2002 and has since become a recognized benchmarking tool for U.S. businesses in the field of LGBT+ equality in the workplace. We are committed to building a welcoming and inclusive environment for LGBT+ employees through our LGBT+ affinity network, OUT Blackstone. In 2020, OUT Blackstone joined Out Leadership, the oldest and largest coalition of global companies working to improve LGBT+ equality in the world. We are so proud of the progress we have made since we launched OUT Blackstone in 2015, though it’s important to remember that there is always more to be done. We hope that you visit the HRC’s website to learn more about its work on behalf of the LGBT+ community.

It opened the trading session at $125.78, the shares rose to $132.14 and dropped to $125.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BX points out that the company has recorded 14.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -107.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, BX reached to a volume of 8667848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $151.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $182, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BX stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BX shares from 103 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 1362.02.

Trading performance analysis for BX stock

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.64. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.03, while it was recorded at 119.40 for the last single week of trading, and 115.31 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.95. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.36.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 23.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $52,572 million, or 62.90% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,835,258, which is approximately 1.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,436,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.78 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.41 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -5.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 699 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 20,597,156 shares. Additionally, 605 investors decreased positions by around 33,848,575 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 368,567,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,013,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,653,840 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,488,170 shares during the same period.