Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Revenue clocked in at $35.20 million, down -49.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] price surged by 19.39 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Bakkt Selected by Nexo to Securely Custody Bitcoin, Ethereum.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, today announced a partnership with leading regulated digital assets institution Nexo, to custody cryptocurrency assets in the Bakkt Warehouse, the company’s regulated custodian, which allows for safe and secure storage of bitcoin and Ethereum.

“The cryptocurrency market continues to expand at a robust pace, leading reputable crypto companies to diversify custody of assets. We are pleased that Nexo has chosen the Bakkt Warehouse as a trusted solution,” said Dan O’Prey, Chief Product Officer, Crypto at Bakkt. “As we build upon our partnerships with businesses and expand our network of operations and revenue, secure custody continues to be a pillar of Bakkt’s strategy, leveraging state-of-the-art physical and cyber security, institutional grade technology and governance, and backed by insurance.”.

A sum of 9780019 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.33M shares. Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $4.35 and dropped to a low of $3.71 until finishing in the latest session at $4.31.

The one-year BKKT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.07. The average equity rating for BKKT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BKKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, BKKT shares dropped by -51.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bakkt Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 34.80% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,493,439, which is approximately -3.003% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; AZORA CAPITAL LP, holding 1,732,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.25 million in BKKT stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $4.41 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 3.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 6,388,695 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 6,165,310 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,531,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,085,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,705,708 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,200,959 shares during the same period.