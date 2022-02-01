APA Corporation [APA] Revenue clocked in at $6.91 billion, up 23.50% YTD: What’s Next?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on January 31, 2022 that APA Corporation Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call for February 22 at 10 a.m. Central Time.

APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced the date of its fourth-quarter 2021 financial and operational results conference call.

APA Corporation will host its fourth-quarter 2021 results conference call on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release on Monday, Feb. 21. The full text of the release will be available on the company’s website at www.apacorp.com. The conference call will be webcast from APA’s website at investor.apacorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Central time, Feb. 22. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 7959588.

A sum of 6944688 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.56M shares. APA Corporation shares reached a high of $33.55 and dropped to a low of $32.39 until finishing in the latest session at $33.21.

The one-year APA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.77.

Guru’s Opinion on APA Corporation [APA]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $23, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

APA Stock Performance Analysis:

APA Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.74. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 22.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.42 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.32, while it was recorded at 33.10 for the last single week of trading, and 23.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into APA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.46 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.58.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 0.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -601.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.50. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APA Corporation [APA] managed to generate an average of -$2,139,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

APA Corporation [APA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,403 million, or 88.80% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,653,797, which is approximately 3.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,432,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $843.58 million in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $837.89 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly 0.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 43,146,617 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 41,550,761 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 228,941,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,638,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,206,381 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,851,022 shares during the same period.