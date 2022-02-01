Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $50

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] closed the trading session at $50.88 on 01/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.00, while the highest price level was $51.07. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Altria to Host Webcast of 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.36 percent and weekly performance of 1.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.75M shares, MO reached to a volume of 9132014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $53.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $52 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53.

MO stock trade performance evaluation

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.13 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.17, while it was recorded at 50.24 for the last single week of trading, and 47.75 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.32%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54,995 million, or 60.20% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153,229,081, which is approximately 0.221% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 126,085,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.36 billion in MO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.05 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -1.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

800 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 29,175,905 shares. Additionally, 762 investors decreased positions by around 37,868,450 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 1,022,400,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,089,444,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,448,212 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,715,162 shares during the same period.