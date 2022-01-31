why United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.14

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.61%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Taiwan’s Intellectual Property and Commercial Court Announced Its Ruling on UMC and Other Defendants with Respect to Micron Case.

Taiwan’s Intellectual Property and Commercial Court today announced its ruling on UMC and other defendants with respect to the case of the violation of the Trade Secrets Act. UMC appreciates the fairness of the ruling and its basis in facts. UMC hopes that the prosecution will respect the decision of the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court and the global settlement reached between UMC and Micron Technology, Inc. in November 2021, so that the case can be concluded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

UMC is a leading global semiconductor foundry company focusing on the fabrication of logic and specialty products for all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC continues to implement and optimize its policy and procedures for trade secret protection while providing high quality products and services to its customers. UMC is fully committed to developing its foundry business in order to compete in the global semiconductor market and to make positive contributions to the technological and economic development in Taiwan.

Over the last 12 months, UMC stock rose by 2.65%. The one-year United Microelectronics Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.3. The average equity rating for UMC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.72 billion, with 2.44 billion shares outstanding and 2.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, UMC stock reached a trading volume of 15434805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $14.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.40 to $7.30, while Bernstein kept a Underperform rating on UMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

UMC Stock Performance Analysis:

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.61. With this latest performance, UMC shares dropped by -20.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.80 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Microelectronics Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.81 and a Gross Margin at +33.82. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.19.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 13.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.75. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

UMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 34.10%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Insider Position Details

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 40,857,224 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 14,376,775 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 61,285,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,519,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,670,160 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,601,363 shares during the same period.