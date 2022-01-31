why Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.68

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.92%. The company report on January 28, 2022 that European Commission Approves LORVIQUA® (lorlatinib) as a First-Line Treatment for ALK-Positive Advanced Lung Cancer.

Approval based on results from Phase 3 CROWN trial, showing LORVIQUA reduced risk of disease progression or death by 72% in newly diagnosed individuals compared to XALKORI® (crizotinib).

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for LORVIQUA® (lorlatinib, available in the U.S. under the brand name LORBRENA®) as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)- positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) previously not treated with an ALK inhibitor.

Over the last 12 months, PFE stock rose by 51.34%. The one-year Pfizer Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.96.

The market cap for the stock reached $299.56 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.98M shares, PFE stock reached a trading volume of 28555356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $44 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $70, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.29 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.91, while it was recorded at 52.96 for the last single week of trading, and 45.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.21. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.67.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.26. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $88,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 19.50%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $199,797 million, or 67.70% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 459,942,303, which is approximately 0.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 410,828,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.32 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.2 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,471 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 188,315,167 shares. Additionally, 1,223 investors decreased positions by around 168,031,688 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 3,321,130,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,677,477,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 250 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,867,184 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 8,541,264 shares during the same period.