why iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.66

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.51 during the day while it closed the day at $3.50. The company report on January 26, 2022 that iQIYI Produces Test Films via Virtual Production, Leveraging Digital Assets in Content Strategy.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that it has completed the production of two 4K test films this week in its self-built virtual production studio. The productions used scenes from the communities of Buliangjing, the fictional location where the mystery in iQIYI’s hit drama Luoyang starts. The test films also mark a major step in iQIYI’s realizing its vision of incorporating digital assets in the production of its series, films, animations, games, VR, commercial licensing, and other businesses, which enhances content quality, lowers production cost, and improves efficiency, as the company adopts a diversified monetization strategy and promotes the industrialization of the film and TV industry.

The two films, with Wind Blows from Buliangjing featuring real actors, Xin Nian featuring iQIYI’s virtual idols as characters, marked the first time that 4K film- and television-level virtual production was done in China.

iQIYI Inc. stock has also loss -18.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IQ stock has declined by -60.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.64% and lost -23.25% year-on date.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $2.66 billion, with 798.63 million shares outstanding and 314.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.04M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 11851153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $8.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $18.50 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.03. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.46 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 63.00%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $847 million, or 66.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.78% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,375,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.31 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $60.71 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -12.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 38,147,574 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 49,966,168 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 153,891,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,005,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,944,956 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 9,961,673 shares during the same period.