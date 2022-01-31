why BP p.l.c. [BP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.21

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.17%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Cognite Signs New Agreement With bp to Provide Single Consolidated Data Layer for bp’s Well Operations.

New two-year agreement builds on initial strategic partnership using Industrial DataOps platform Cognite Data Fusion to optimize well design and workflows.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cognite, a leader in industrial innovation announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with bp (NYSE: BP) to use Cognite’s industrial dataops solution Cognite Data Fusion™ to empower its engineers and domain experts with better access to contextualized data in order to increase efficiency and sustainability of well operations.

Over the last 12 months, BP stock rose by 39.83%. The one-year BP p.l.c. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.5. The average equity rating for BP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $103.94 billion, with 3.36 billion shares outstanding and 3.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.88M shares, BP stock reached a trading volume of 14202263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BP p.l.c. [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $37.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on BP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BP Stock Performance Analysis:

BP p.l.c. [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 15.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.80 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.20, while it was recorded at 31.10 for the last single week of trading, and 26.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BP p.l.c. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.62 and a Gross Margin at -0.28. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.26.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now -5.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.98. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of -$248,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -3.00%.

BP p.l.c. [BP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,127 million, or 9.30% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 26,168,774, which is approximately -2.496% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 14,168,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.23 million in BP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $437.88 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly -13.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 44,065,215 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 38,483,759 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 211,210,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,759,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,938,442 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 11,163,958 shares during the same period.