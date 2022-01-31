why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.45

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] jumped around 0.54 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.06 at the close of the session, up 3.72%. The company report on December 22, 2021 that AMC Theatres® Continues Its Strategic Theatre Acquisitions, Announces the Acquisition and Reopening of Former Pacific Northridge Fashion Center 10 in Northridge, CA, and Former Arclight Chicago 14.

With these two new locations plus AMC American at Brand 18 and AMC The Grove 14, AMC has now acquired four former Pacific & Arclight locations in 2021.

Since reopening, AMC Americana at Brand 18 and AMC The Grove 14 consistently rank among the top 10 theatres in box office performance in the Los Angeles market and among the top 30 in the United States.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is now -44.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMC Stock saw the intraday high of $15.25 and lowest of $13.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.62, which means current price is +12.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 45.29M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 53357781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.19. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -46.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.36 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.06, while it was recorded at 15.64 for the last single week of trading, and 33.95 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $2,443 million, or 32.20% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,190,886, which is approximately 6.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,015,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $602.64 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $197.5 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 59.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

207 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 38,978,773 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 5,206,382 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 118,020,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,205,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,661,156 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,011,197 shares during the same period.