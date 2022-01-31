Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Chevron Corporation [CVX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] price plunged by -3.52 percent to reach at -$4.76. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Chevron Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

Fourth quarter earnings of $5.1 billion; annual earnings of $15.6 billion.

Strong cash flow from operations of $29.2 billion in 2021.

A sum of 24669866 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.57M shares. Chevron Corporation shares reached a high of $132.06 and dropped to a low of $128.07 until finishing in the latest session at $130.61.

The one-year CVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.44. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $138.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $145, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 59.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.02 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.22, while it was recorded at 131.69 for the last single week of trading, and 108.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.96 and a Gross Margin at +14.35. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -4.90%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $165,750 million, or 67.50% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,747,748, which is approximately 0.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 140,231,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.32 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.81 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -5.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,374 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 48,510,303 shares. Additionally, 1,069 investors decreased positions by around 58,648,771 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 1,161,888,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,269,047,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,377,587 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 5,930,829 shares during the same period.