Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] moved up 2.26: Why It’s Important

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] gained 2.26% on the last trading session, reaching $8.14 price per share at the time. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. represents 254.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.05 billion with the latest information. SPCE stock price has been found in the range of $7.61 to $8.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.62M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 13674498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $22.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $26 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCE stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SPCE shares from 33 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 641.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for SPCE stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -37.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.33 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.41, while it was recorded at 8.32 for the last single week of trading, and 23.80 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -115581.51 and a Gross Margin at -4082.35. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114720.59.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -46.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.15. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$331,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

There are presently around $500 million, or 28.70% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,993,338, which is approximately 16.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,458,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.86 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $37.85 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 23.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 16,763,471 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 9,710,127 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 34,968,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,442,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,219,905 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,913,644 shares during the same period.