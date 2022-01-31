Twitter Inc. [TWTR] Revenue clocked in at $4.80 billion, down -18.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] jumped around 1.43 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.27 at the close of the session, up 4.23%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Aleph Group Announces Minority Investment from Twitter.

Aleph Group, Inc, (or “Company”) a global partner to the world’s biggest digital media players, today announced that Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has made a minority investment in the Company. The investment will help support the Company’s educational efforts worldwide including, building a proprietary educational tech platform, digital advertising education, training and certification to over 50,000 digital professionals in 90 countries across 5 continents, and efforts to create new digital jobs in underserved markets. The strategic investment closed in October 2021 and financial terms were not disclosed.

Twitter Inc. stock is now -18.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWTR Stock saw the intraday high of $35.30 and lowest of $33.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.75, which means current price is +10.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.84M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 14119267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $58.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $69 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $70, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on TWTR stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TWTR shares from 90 to 86.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 83.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has TWTR stock performed recently?

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, TWTR shares dropped by -17.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.16 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.25, while it was recorded at 34.39 for the last single week of trading, and 57.09 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.72 and a Gross Margin at +63.23. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.56.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 0.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.26. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of -$206,477 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $22,363 million, or 81.00% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 73,437,757, which is approximately -1.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,095,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.83 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 51,653,706 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 52,227,238 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 530,161,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 634,041,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,462,647 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,096,154 shares during the same period.