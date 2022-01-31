The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Revenue clocked in at $19.00 billion, up 5.72% YTD: What’s Next?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] loss -0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $88.91 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Schwab Declares 11% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a 2 cent, or 11%, increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2022.

Chairman Charles Schwab commented, “This dividend increase reflects the Board’s confidence in our ability to continue to deliver consistent earnings and cash flow as we pursue our ‘Through Clients’ Eyes’ strategy.”.

The Charles Schwab Corporation represents 1.89 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $169.59 billion with the latest information. SCHW stock price has been found in the range of $86.18 to $90.4309.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 13695863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $104.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $94 to $90, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on SCHW stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SCHW shares from 84 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 28.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.22, while it was recorded at 89.17 for the last single week of trading, and 76.31 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 25.30%.

There are presently around $139,523 million, or 88.00% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,325,402, which is approximately -0.046% of the company’s market cap and around 7.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 115,945,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.31 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.63 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly -3.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

626 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 65,990,338 shares. Additionally, 587 investors decreased positions by around 51,099,716 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 1,452,169,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,569,259,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,342,520 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,226,185 shares during the same period.